From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Military personnel and youths have begun a manhunt for the killers of three Agip workers and personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) over the weekend in Nembe over the weekend.

It is believed that a rescue operation has also been activated by security agencies for the six oil workers kidnapped in Brass.

The youths drawn from clans in Nembe and Brass Local Government Areas respectively were irked that such killings could take place in their domain.

Sources said preliminary investigation available to intelligence sources indicated that the killers dressed in military uniform and the kidnappers were believed to have come from the Oluasiri and Odioma axis of Nembe and Brass Local Government Area respectively.

The youth president of the Okoroma community, Mr Tarinyu Joseph, who confirmed the latest development, disclosed that the suspected pirates lost one of their own in the shootout with the security personnel attached to the ambushed oil workers.

He said the youths of the various clans and their presidents have been put on alert to notify or apprehend those behind the killing of the oil workers and abduction of the boat driver.

According to him, the Okoroma community had cause to raise alarm over the activities of sea-pirates especially from the Oluasiri axis in the area which necessitated the community to call for the intervention of Governor Douye Diri but nothing was done about it.

