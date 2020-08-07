Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested the gang leader of suspected cultists involved in Wednesday killing of a pregnant woman, her husband and two others at Azikoro, Yenagoa Bayelsa State Capital.

The killings were termed a reprisal attack by suspected cultists following the partnership between residents of the area and the Police which has frustrated activities of cultists in the area.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Mike Okoli who had visited the scene had vowed that he would get the perpetrators.

He was said to have directed operatives of Operation Puff Adder to fish out the suspected cultists to send the message that he would not condone criminality in the state.

Investigations revealed that the Puff Adder team working on a lead from two suspects arrested after the shooting trailed the gang leader to his hideout where he was arrested.

The Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO),Mr Asinim Butswat who confirmed the arrest of the gang leader said additional police detectives have been deployed to arrest other members of the gang.

“Operatives of Operation Puff Adder, Bayelsa State Command have arrested the ring leader of the cult group who attacked the Lion of Judah Deliverance Church Azikoro, Yenagoa on 5th August, 2020.

The gang leader who was arrested on 6 August, 2020, later confessed to the crime and took the Police team to a hideout, where an AK 47 riffle and 10 rounds of Ammunition used in the operation was recovered in the early hours of today. The suspect is cooperating with the Police in the investigation. The Commissioner of Police CP Mike Okoli has deployed additional detectives to fish out the other fleeing gang members.”