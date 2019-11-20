Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Bayo Ojo (SAN) and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Senator Buruji Kashamu, have hailed President Muhammadu Buhari, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the governors-elect of of Bayelsa and Kogi states on the victory in the last Saturday election.

The ex-AGF urged Governor Yahya Bello to be magnanimous in victory and hit the ground running and consolidate on his gains in the last four years. Ojo, who commended the people of Kogi for coming out en masse to exercise their franchise hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, local and international observers for discharging their duties without fear or favour before, during and after the poll.

Chief Ojo described the loss of lives and other pockets of violence recorded during the last Saturday governorship election in Kogi as needless and avoidable. He also called on all the security agencies to strengthen their intelligence and do everything possible within the ambit of the law to protect lives and property during and after every electoral process. He admonished the electorate, politicians and all stakeholders to shun politics of rancor and bitterness, stressing that any life lost can never be restored by whoever wins the election.

While congratulating, President Buhari and the APC, Kashamu said the misfortunes that have befallen the PDP were long foretold and self-inflicted.

He blamed it all on the the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who he claimed has long began the process of emasculating the party through his many acts of impunity, high-handedness and crass arrogance as if he is the Lord of the Manor. He urged President Buhari not to relent on his anti-corruption drive, saying it remainec the unique selling point of the current administration.