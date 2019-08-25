Romanus Ugwu, Abuja.

The Action Alliance (AA) national leadership has cautioned aspirants for Kogi and Bayelsa States governorship poll on the platform of the party against obtaining expression of interest and nomination forms from the party’s former National Chairman and National Secretary Kenneth Udeze and Vernimbe James respectively.

In a statement from the AA National Publicity Secretary, Charles Chukwuemeka, the national leadership emphasized that the duo have been suspended from the party since June 14 and their suspension ratified by the National Think Thank Committee (NTTC) and the National Executive Committee (NEC) on August 10.

The party spokesperson further averred that obtaining forms or relating with the suspended party leaders by aspirants is tantamount to not showing interest to contest election on the platform of AA.