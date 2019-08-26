Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Action Alliance (AA) national leadership has cautioned the party’s aspirants for Kogi and Bayelsa states governorship poll against obtaining expression of interest and nomination forms from the former national chairman and national secretary, Kenneth Udeze and Vernimbe James respectively.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Charles Chukwuemeka, the leadership said the duo have been suspended from the party since June 14 and their suspension ratified by the National Think Thank Committee (NTTC) as well as the National Executive Committee (NEC) on August 10.

The party spokesperson further averred that obtaining forms or relating with the suspended party leaders by aspirants is tantamount to not showing interest to context election on the AA platform.