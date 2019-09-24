Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied and dismissed speculations that it has disqualified any of the candidates for the forthcoming November 16 Bayelsa and Kogi states governorship elections.

Speculations have been rife, including claims by some candidates that they have been issued letters signed by the Secretary of the commission, that they have been disqualified for the governorship polls.

However, responding to the enquiries on the purported disqualification of some of the candidates majorly on account of age, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, admitted that though the deadline for withdrawal and replacement of candidates lapsed on Monday, September 23, there was no iota of truth of any disqualification.

He insisted that there is no reason to believe such speculation since the date for the publication of the final list of candidates remains three weeks ahead.

“According to the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Bayelsa and Kogi Governorship Elections, INEC will publish the final list of nominated candidates on October 17.

“However, the deadline for withdrawal by candidates or replacement of withdrawn candidates elapsed on Monday, September 23. Remember that the last day for the submission of nomination forms by political parties is October 2.

“Therefore, it is premature at this stage to insinuate that INEC has disqualified the candidate of any political party,” he stated.

Speaking further, he said: “the Commission has not yet taken a decision on the disqualification or otherwise of political parties or their candidates.”

INEC had on September 12 disclosed that some of the candidates fall below the age limit sanctioned by the Constitution for participation in such polls.

Under the “Not Too Young to Run Act”, candidates standing for governorship elections are expected to have attained the age of 35, but the commission said its preliminary review of candidates’ particulars showed a breach of the law.

“The publication of the personal particulars of nominees is for members of the public to make any claims and objections regarding these candidates, as required by law.

“Similarly, the Commission has observed from a preliminary review of the list and personal particulars submitted by the political parties that some of the governorship and deputy-governorship candidates are below the minimum age prescribed by the Constitution for these positions”, the Commission had said in the statement signed by a National Commissioner and chairman Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye.

Even though, INEC lacks the legal powers to disqualify candidates legitimately forwarded to it by the political parties, the electoral umpire said it would notify concerned parties and as well consider further action. “The Commission will notify the concerned parties soon and subsequently consider further action,” the statement read.