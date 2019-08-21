Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned that the September 5 date for the political parties participating in the November 16 Bayelsa and Kogi states governorship election to conduct party primaries is sacrosanct.

A statement by National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Festus Okoye, revealed that the collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) will last between September 2 and 30, 2019 from 9.00a.m to 3.00pm.

While emphasising that the deadline for submission of party candidate is September 9 at INEC’s headquarters, the commission said: “The period within which notice of intention to conduct primaries for the election of candidates has elapsed and no further notice of intention to conduct party primaries will be entertained.

“Political parties are hereby reminded that in accordance with the revised timetable and schedule of activities for the election issued on May 16, 2019, the last day for the conduct of primaries and resolution of all matters or disputes arising therefrom is Thursday, September 5, 2019, while the last day for the submission of lists of candidates and their personal particulars (INEC Forms CF001 and CF002) is Monday, September 9, 2019 at 6:00pm at INEC headquarters, Abuja.

“Parties are enjoined to ensure compliance with these timelines as no extension or late submission will be entertained,” the commission said.