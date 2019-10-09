Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has issued November 2 deadline to all the 68 political parties that nominated candidates for the Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections for the submission of the names of their polling agents.

In a statement signed by National Commissioner and chairman Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, the commission revealed that it would in line with the Electoral Act, publish voters register at the commission’s offices in the capital of both states.

According to the statement, the commission noted: “As we continue the countdown to the elections in the two states, the commission wishes to remind the political parties that November 2, 2019, is the last day for submission of names of polling agents for the election to the electoral officers in the two states while November 14, 20l9 is the last day for campaigns.

On the display of voters register, it noted: “In line with Section 20 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), INEC will on Monday, October 14, 2019, officially publish the register of voters and present same to all the political parties sponsoring candidates for Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections scheduled for November 16, 2019.”

“The events will take place at the commission’s offices in Yenagoa for Bayelsa State and Lokoja for Kogi State and will be presided over by the Supervising National Commissioners and assisted by the Resident Electoral Commissioners of the respective States,” it read.

Confirming the number of candidates for both elections, the commission noted: “From our records, a total number of 45 political parties will take part in the governorship election in Bayelsa State while 23 will contest in Kogi State, being those who are sponsoring validly-nominated candidates.

“We appeal to all candidates to avoid comments capable of inciting violence and instilling fear during their campaigns,” the statement read.