Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ahead of the November 2 governorship polls in Bayelsa and Kogi states, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has expressed confidence of winning.

The party said despite its abysmal performance in the presidential and National Assembly elections, it would put up a good fight to change the negative narrative.

The party’s National Secretary, Shehu Gabam, in a statement signed by his Publicity Secretary, Yemi Akinbode, added that credible candidates would emerge democratically.

His said: “We have received INEC guidelines and as a matter of fact, as a party, we are already working on it so as to ensure the SDP would not only sponsor candidates for the elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states, but present credible and popular candidates that would win elections.

“We are already working on the structures on the ground and we are optimistic that we would get it right this time around.

“In the months ahead, political activities would move to Kogi and Bayelsa states, where the SDP, as a strong contender, will have its eyes on producing the first governor in the Fourth Republic.”