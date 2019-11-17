The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed concern about some reported cases of violence in the Saturday governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections.

In a statement issued by Mr Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee in Abuja, INEC said that it was unfortunate there were violence in spite all efforts to ensure peaceful elections.

The commission, however, called for calm while assuring voters of INEC’s commitment to conclude the elections process in both states fairly and credibly.