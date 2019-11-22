Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

League of Women Voters of Nigeria ( NILOWV) has urged Nigerian women not to be discouraged from active politics due the level of violence that played out during the just concluded Bayelsa/Kogi State governorship elections.

Program Manager/Head of Observers Team, League of Women Voters of Nigeria(NILOWV) Okiemute Olori while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Friday stated that the organization deployed about 120 observers for the Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections held on the 16th of November 2019.

Olori confirmed that report submitted by observers showed that election in Bayelsa was peaceful,free and fair with a good number of women voters while the Kogi State election was covered with violence.

” The league of Women Voters of Nigeria therefore calls on Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC), the security agencies and other key stakeholders to hold those responsible for the undermining the integrity of the electoral process and process and prosecute them in accordance with the Electoral Act,2010 and other extant laws,to serve as a deterrent to others in future elections.

” The league urges Nigerian women not to be deterred by the violence that took the shine off the elections,but be more resolute to continue to participate in future elections and lending their voices to advocate for peaceful elections in Nigeria”.

Director Operation,NILOWV,Regina Omo-Agege in her remarks confirmed that the kogi State governorship election was poorly secured as the process was taken over by armed thugs and hoodlums.

She added that Nigerian women are highly pained by the murder of the PDP women leader, Salome Abuh but insisted that it won’t hinder women participation in active politics.