Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Government will tomorrow launch the Higher Education Loan Scheme, as part of its efforts to ensure sustainable funding for students in tertiary institutions.

The scheme will give indigent students of the state extraction in tertiary institutions the opportunity to complete their education without having to worry about fees.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, revealed that the launch will take place at the Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall by 9am.

The statement equally revealed that the occasion, which will be chaired by former vice chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Nimi Briggs, will be used also for the distribution of free text books to public primary and secondary schools in the state.

Iworiso-Markson explained that the scheme is just one in a long list of revolutionary initiatives embarked by the Restoration Government of Governor Seriake Dickson in almost eight years, to sustain a world-class standard of education in the state.

According to him, some of the laudable achievements of Governor Dickson in the education sector include the 15 model boarding schools across the state, compulsory free education for over 15,000 students with free tuition, books, uniforms and free feeding.

He added that the Education Trust Fund which was established to ensure sustainable funding for educational programmes is also another glaring indication that the governor was serious when he declared a state of emergency in education during his inaugural speech on February 14, 2012.

“It is no longer news that Governor Dickson has completely revolutionised the education sector which has led to Bayelsa State being ranked as one of the top 10 states in the country in education, and the Higher Education Students’ Loan Scheme is one of the many legacies he will be leaving behind at the end of his administration.

“The scheme will be launched by the governor along with some respected and high powered dignitaries across the country.

“We will also distribute free text books to public primary and secondary schools in the state. We call on all Bayelsans to be present and support this novel initiative by the governor that will make the funding of our students’ tertiary education a lot easier and secure a brighter future for them,” he said in the statement.