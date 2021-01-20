From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State House of Assembly has denied reports that it is nursing impeachment plot against Governor Douye Diri.

Reports from a section of online media recently alleged that the lawmakers were plotting to move against Diri over unspecified allegations. But the House Committee Chair on Information, Tare Porri, at a press conference, yesterday, describing the impeachment plot as “unfounded, vexatious and targeted at distracting the House from its legislative duties.”

“We have never at any point contemplated same and therefore the Assembly is working with the executive and in clear partnership and synergy with the governor. And we are supporting the governor in order to deliver his campaign promises.”