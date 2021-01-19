From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has denied reports that it is nursing an impeachment plot against Governor Douye Diri.

Reports lifted from some bloggers have gone viral in the last few days alleging that state lawmakers are plotting to move against Diri over unspecified allegations.

But the House Committee Chair on Information, Hon Tare Porri, in a press conference he addressed at the House of Assembly complex on Tuesday, described the reports of an impeachment plot as ‘unfounded, vexatious and targeted at distracting the House from its legislative duties.’

According to the state representative, the lawmakers have never contemplated an impeachment against the governor.

‘Let me for the umpteenth time on behalf of the leadership of the House of Assembly that the 6th House of Assembly has never at any point contemplated of carrying out an impeachment against our highly esteemed governor,’ Porri stated.

‘There is no feud between the House of Assembly and the Executive of government, The 6th Assembly is working very hard to consult with the executive in order to deliver dividends of democracy to our people. Rumours like this no doubt are targeted at distracting us but the Assembly would not be distracted and we are ever ready and determined to deliver on our mandate.’

Porri, who represents Ekeremor Constituency I in the state House of Assembly, said that the House has resumed legislative duties for the year and expressed confidence that it would work harmoniously with the executive and would not tolerate any distraction.

‘And as such we want to warn those detractors, those peddling unfounded rumours, those who think you can just wake up one day to accuse a House of Assembly made up of respected honourable members representing 24 constituencies; it is quite unfortunate that we have to grapple with this kind of situation in the state. Bayelsa has gone through a lot and this is the time for all of us to rally around the governor to deliver on his campaign promises.

‘We condemn in its entirety the unfounded rumour peddled around Bayelsa and beyond that the 6th Assembly has concluded plans to impeach Governor Douye Diri. We have never at any point contemplated the same and therefore the Assembly is working with the executive and in clear partnership and synergy with the governor. And we are supporting the governor in order to deliver his campaign promises.’