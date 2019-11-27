Femi Folaranmi,Yenagoa

Sixteen out of the 19 Bayelsa State lawmakers, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Speaker Monday Obolo-Bobou have passed a vote of confidence in Governor Seriake Dickson.

Incidentally among the three PDP members absent are those who have been fingered as being the arrowheads of defection moves as parts of jostling for the speakership.

There have been reports of top ranking PDP members of the House reaching out to All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in the state to pledge their loyalty and expressed willingness to work with the governor-elect, David Lyon.

Bobou, in an interview with newsmen in Yenagoa, said the Assembly has enjoyed unbroken stability and cohesion for almost eight years under the leadership of Governor Dickson.

The speaker along with 15 members also denied speculation making the rounds that some members are planning to defect from PDP to other political parties.

He said the House of Assembly has had a robust partnership for almost eight years working with the executive arm of government, led by Dickson in the development of the state.

Obolo-Bobou explained that three members were absent at the meeting due to other official engagements in the interest of the state.

He assured the people that the House was committed to ensuring the Restoration Government finish strong on February 14, 2020.

Also, the Deputy Speaker, Abraham Ngobere and the member representing Yenagoa 2, Ebiwou Koku-Obiyai, said members are committed to serve the people who elected them.