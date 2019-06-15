Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The recent composition of the leadership of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly has come under criticism from the governorship campaign outfit of the immediate past Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, which described it as unequal and unfair.

According to the Heineken Lokpobiri Campaign Organisation (HLCO), it was sad and unfortunate that Ogbia Local Government Area was excluded from the leadership structure of the House. HLCO in statement by its Director- General, Hon Warman Ogoriba stated that its investigations revealed that the entire Bayelsa East Senatorial District, where Ogbia is located, got one out of the six leadership positions. The group said the deliberate exclusion of Ogbia by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was a testament to its hatred for Ogbia people.

Ogoriba explained that it was inconceivable that the PDP-dominated House treated Ogbia with disdain without recourse to the principles of balance and fairness. He accused the current PDP government in the state of deliberately marginalising Ogbia in its distribution of positions in the state House of Assembly.

The statement reads in part: “We are highly disappointed that Ogbia has become the whipping child of the PDP in the distribution of positions as the current action of the House has confirmed.

“While we sympathise with Ogbia for its marginalisation under a PDP government, we want to assure the people of Bayelsa that APC believes in justice and fairness and inclusive engagement of all our people. We are offering the people of Ogbia and Bayelsans in general fair treatment when APC takes over government in Bayelsa”.