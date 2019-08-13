Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Inter–party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Bayelsa has commended the State Independent Electoral Commission (BYSIEC) for successfully conducting last Saturday’s council election.

IPAC stated this against the backdrop of criticisms trailing the conduct of the poll, especially its boycott by the All Progressives Congress(APC) which accused the electoral commission of partisanship.

IPAC in a statement by its Chairman, Eneyi Zidougha, in Yenagoa, yesterday, the council described the election as peaceful, hitch-free and credible.

It noted that the election, which from available reports, was devoid of any kind of violence across the eight local government areas, should be a reference point for the conduct of elections in the country. The council, which passed a vote of confidence in BYSIEC, under the chairmanship of Remember Ogbe, said despite the short time at his disposal, he was able to work with his team of commissioners to conduct the most peaceful local council elections so far in the state.

IPAC also lauded Governor Seriake Dickson and the people of Bayelsa for creating the right environment for an all-inclusive participation of political parties, which it said has affirmed once again Dickson’s disposition and willingness for a robust inter-party friendly environment and relationship.