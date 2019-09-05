Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa and Chinelo Obogo

Businessman and philanthropist, David Lyon, has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election for the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

Emmanuel Dangana Ocheja, Chief Operating Officer, who announced the result amidst tight security, said Lyon polled 42,138 votes to emerge the candidate of the party.

Lyon, who voted in his ward at Olugbori, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, expressed confidence that he would win and lead the party to victory in the November 16 governorship election.

A breakdown of the result is as follows: Lyon (42,138), Dieseye Nsirim Poweigha (1533), Ebitimi Amgbare (633), Heineken Lokpobiri (571), Preye Aganaba (354).

In a related development, Restoration Governorship Election Primary Committee has congratulated Douye Diri on his emergence as the standard bearer of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded primary in the state.

Diri, the senator representing Bayelsa Central, polled 561 votes to defeat 20 other candidates in a keenly contested primary election in Yenagoa.

Head of Media and Publicity of the committee, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, in a statement, yesterday, described Diri’s victory as a stamp of his acceptance by majority of the delegates.

Iworiso-Markson also hailed the Governor Darius Ishaku-led committee for the peaceful, transparent and credible process of the primary, which he said, has become a reference point for other political parties.

He commended other aspirants for their display of maturity throughout the process, and their show of sportsmanship, saying, “that is the beauty of democracy and proof that the PDP is a party of matured minds and characters.”

He said there were no losers in the primary, and urged the aspirants to remain united ahead of the main election on November 16, as their collective support would bring victory for the PDP.

Meanwhile, Diri has thanked party’s delegates for electing him, saying he would soon embark on a tour of all the local government areas in the state to present his manifesto.

In a statement by the Douye Diri Campaign Organisation, the candidate thanked Governor Dickson for his support and promised to reach out to other aspirants to ensure the party wins the governorship election.

“The Douye Diri Campaign Organisation expresses its deepest appreciation to delegates at the just concluded PDP governorship primary in Bayelsa State for electing him as the standard bearer for the November 16 governorship election.

“We are humbled and elated by the massive show of solidarity and the sacrifices made by the delegates to ensure the distinguished senator emerges victorious in what has gone down as the most competitive governorship primary in the state,” Diri campaign organisation said in the statement.