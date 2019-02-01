From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Universities Commission has recognised the establishment of Bayelsa Medical University, Yenagoa.

NUC Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, issued the university’s Letter of Recognition to a high-powered delegation led by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, yesterday.

The governor’s delegation comprised Senator Foster Ogola, Commissioner for Education, Jonathan Obuebite, Vice Chancellor of the Niger Delta University, Prof. Samuel Edonmiekumor, Bayelsa Medical University, Ebitimitula Etebu, Coordinator, Niger Delta University, Mr. Bennaiah Oye, and the Acting Registrar, Dr. Akpoebi Adesi

In a statement by the Special Adviser, Media Relations to the Governor, Fidelis Soriwei, he quoted Prof. Rasheed as having said that the NUC recognised Bayelsa Medical University as the 48th state-owned university, the fourth medical university, and the second state-owned medical university in Nigeria.

Prof. Rasheed said that while the NUC is opposed to proliferation of universities, “the outstanding and consistent contributions of governor Dickson to the development of education in Bayelsa, and his credibility, left the Commission with no other option than to recognise the school.”

He commended the governor for the establishment of the university of Africa which he said “has more foreign input per capita, than any other university in the country.

In his remarks, governor Dickson commended the NUC for the expeditious way the request and application for the establishment of the university was attended to.

He, however, criticised the practice in the country where university education is considered cheaper than nursery and primary schools.

Dickson blamed the inadequate funding of the university system to the leadership of the country, lamented that the same people opposed to funding the university system were sending their wards to foreign universities.

He said the tendency to play politics with universities would further aggravate and kill the valued institutions.

"The UAT per capita has more foreign input that any other university. In a very few years to come, that university will be ranked among the best. It has the universal character."

He said that the NUC was happy that the Governor was showing the the way on how best to build a university in Nigeria.

He said that with the universal character and nature of the UAT, the young institution was gradually becoming an international university which would attract a very higher raking in the global committee of universities.

According to Prof Rasheed, the NUC was encouraged by the fact that 'whatever Dickson touches, he turns to gold' having establishing the University of Africa which had taken off on a solid foundation.

He said even though the university was the fourth medical university in the country, he was optimistic that it would be a pacesetting institution in the country.

"I congratulate the Governor for this feat, it is not easy to arrive at this decision. Although, we don't encourage the proliferation of universities, we have seen the pedigreee of this great man. He has a second university that is gradually becoming an international university. Whatever he touches becomes gold. This university is the fourth medical university, but i am optimistic that it will be a pacesetter in Nigeria.

"The UAT per capita has more foreign input that any other university in Nigeria. In a few years to come, that university will be ranked among the best. It has the desired universal character. Our universities are losing that universal character, they are assuming ethnic character. We have instances where communities fight over who should be Vice Chancellor òf a Federal University.

"He is a good friend of the NUC, the university, a man of knowledge, with one of the best personal libraries. Dickson is a man of letters, a man of great learning.

"Dickson Is one of the few Nigerians that we should be proud of. He very articulate, intelligent, Nigerian who is not inhibited by religion, tribe or zone.

"Nigerian University cannot afford the luxury of being cheaper than nursery and primary schools. It is the fault of the leadership of the country. These are the same people who are sending their wards and and pay fees which are ten times higher. The fact is that we play politics with funding of the universities and the universities are dying.

He said that sustained investment in education had been the priority of his administration.