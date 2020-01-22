Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Medical University (BMU) has taken off with the successful matriculation of 208 students in nine academic programmes.

Speaking as the Visitor to the University on Wednesday at its maiden matriculation ceremony, Governor Henry Seriake Dickson called on the incoming government and entire Ijaw nation to give the necessary support to the BMU, which is the second public specialized medical institution in the country, for the general good.

A statement by his Chief press Secretary, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei quoted the governor as having said that the BMU was an idea that has become a soothing reality not only in Bayelsa but also the entire Ijaw nation and Nigeria.

Dickson while noting that the BMU was not about him or his administration stated that it was imperative for people in and outside the state to support the growth of the institution in the pursuit of the realization of the great vision that inspired the institution.

According to him the vision behind the establishment of the BMU is about the long term strategic interest and future of the people of the state.

He said the rationale for establishing the institution was to produce medical manpower that would serve the needs of not only the state but also the whole country.

“We want to take over the world in the area of medical knowledge and research. We want to produce the highest number of medical doctors, pharmacists and other medical personnel.” he said

According to Governor Dickson there is no specialised medical university in the whole country and entire West Africa, with the kind of facilities of the BMU.

In his speech, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, represented by Mr. Chris Myaki praised Governor Dickson for what he called, his audacity and uncommon zeal in providing qualitative and inclusive university education.

Prof. Rasheed saluted Governor Dickson’s courage on embarking in the establishment of an institution of medicine and medical sciences that is capital intensive and assured the BMU of the Commission’s support.

“As a Commission we salute you and we urge you to sustain the tempo. The NUC and Federal Ministry of Education are proud to be associated with the decision by your government to establish a specialized medical university which is one out of the only five specialised medical universities in the country.”

The Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ebitimitula Etebu disclosed that on 31st of January 2018, the BMU was accorded recognition by the NUC as the 48th State University and the 170th university in the Nigerian university system.

Highpoint of the event was the commissioning of the university’s administrative building, two 72 units of Girls’ hostels, two 72 units Boys’ hostels and staff quarters with 36 units of two bedroom flats.