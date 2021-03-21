From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A first-class tradition in Bayelsa State, King Bubaraye Dakolo, Agada IV, Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom has commended the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo over the appointment of Rear Admiral Barabutemegha Jason Gbassa as the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command.

Gbassa who was recently announced as the FOC has since assumed duty after taking over from Rear Admiral Oladele Daji.

King Dakolo in a face book post to celebrate Rear Admiral Gbassa said the Ijaws are happy with Gambo for his confidence in an Ijaw to take over as FOC Western Naval Command.

The monarch expressed confidence that Gbassa would justify his appointment by his performance in office.

“When you really need the best, you go for the very best and not less!The contributions of the Ijaws of Ekpetiama at national development have reached yet another all time high, as Rear Admiral B.J. Gbassa of Agudama in Ekpetiama Kingdom of Bayelsa State resumed as Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Lagos last week.

He joined the military as a member of 37th Regular Course of the NDA, Kaduna, in 1985, and has been dutifully honing his naval skills, with training after training, year after year, to this juncture of being projected beyond the confines of the Navy to the world stage.

The Palace of Agada IV, on behalf of all the Ijaws, is particularly happy with the Chief of Naval Staff for underscoring the confidence he has in the ability of our dear son, an Ijaw from Ekpetiama Kingdom of Bayelsa State by this unique appointment.This is our first time to this height, but definitely not billed to be our last! We are confident that he will succeed. He is guaranteed to, in line with his oath of office,” he wrote.