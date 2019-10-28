Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

An 84-year-old traditional ruler of the Tarakiri clan in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, King George Agbabou Week, kidnapped from his residence at Ayama-Ijaw, has been released by his abductors after a payment of a N5 million ransom, reports say.

The monarch, who spent 25 days in captivity, regained his freedom in company of the emissary sent to deliver the ransom on Monday.

After his kidnap, the abductors had initially demanded N150 million as ransom before reducing their by two-thirds to N50 million.

Investigations revealed that the family had sent an emissary to deliver a N5 million ransom on Sunday and the emissary was held hostage for bringing a small ransom before he was eventually released with the native ruler.

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hon. Doodei Week, who is the son of the monarch, broke the news of his father’s release on his Facebook page.

He posted: “Finally, my role model, man who thought me things, including courage, fear of God, love, perseverance, respect, humility, how to say no or yes, where it is the right time to say, and above all, prays for me, is back home after 25 days of incarceration by adversarial elements. To God be glory.”

The police in Bayelsa have been unable to rein in kidnappers since the assumption of duty of Mr Uche Anozia as Commissioner of Police.

Bayelsans are said to be worried that the police has become helpless to protect lives and save the aged from kidnappers.

Mrs Beauty Ogere Siasia, the mother of ex-Nigerian international footballer and Super Eagles coach, Samson Siaisia, had spend 77 days held by kidnappers before a N3 million ransom was paid for her release.