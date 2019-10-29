Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The 84- years-old monarch of Tarakiri clan in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, King George Agbabou Week kidnapped from his residence at Ayama-Ijaw has been released by his abductors after payment of N5million.

The monarch who has spent 25 days in the den of the kidnappers regained freedom in company with the emissary sent to deliver the ransom in the hours of Monday have been released by their abductors.

After his kidnap, the abductors had initially demanded N150million as ransom before reducing it to N50 million. Investigation by Daily Sun revealed that the family had sent an emissary to deliver a N5 million ransom on Sunday and the emissary was held hostage for bringing a small amount of money .

However, the emissary was later released in company with the Monarch. The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hon. Doodei Week who is the son of the monarch broke the news of his father’s release on his Facebook page. The Commissioner said: “Finally, my role model, the man who thought me things, including courage, fear of God, love, perseverance, respect, humility, how to say no or yes, where it is the right time to say, and above all, prays for me, is back home after 25 days of incarceration by adversarial elements.

To God be glory” he said.