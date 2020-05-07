Femi Folaranmi, Katsina

Bayelsa Government has warned those compromising its border control measures towards curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in the state to turn a new leaf or face the wrath of the law.

Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, handed down the warning during a meeting with members of the local government COVID-19 teams, led by the eight council chairmen at his office in Government House, Yenagoa.

Ewhrudjakpo expressed concern over reports bordering on the influx of people into the state following the Federal Government’s directives on the gradual easing of lockdown in some states of the federation.

He said the state government had placed more emphasis on preventive measures due to the peculiarities facing the state, stressing that the facilities on ground would not be able to manage any massive outbreak of the virus as currently experienced in Lagos and other impacted states.

“I am just coming from another meeting where I had reports that there is high influx of strangers into our state. This is because of the porous borders we have,” he said.