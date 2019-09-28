Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson has reiterated the need for Bayelsans not to make the mistake of enthroning a leader who would undermine their interests and mortgage the collective future of not only the state but also the entire Ijaw nation.

Governor Dickson stated this while inaugurating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Grassroots Youth Movement drawn from four local government areas of the state preparatory to the November 16 governorship election on Thursday in Yenagoa.

A press release by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, quoted the governor as stressing that the state and Ijaw nation needed a governor who would protect the interests of the people on issues such as marginalisation and balkanisation of the environment by international oil companies operating in the region.

He said the office of a governor is crucial, noting that decisions taken affects lives and the future of the state and Bayelsa being the only homogenous state of the Ijaw people, they do not need a governor who would be remote-controlled.

His words: “This state and Ijaw nation need a governor who will be our leader and our spokesman. We need a leader who will speak on our environment, on what the oil companies are doing to our people and not colluding with them and being a mercenary for them.

“What we know is that, in Sen. Douye Diri, we have a man who has been prepared and groomed for this high and important office.