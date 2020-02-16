Tony John, Port Harcourt, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called for the resignation of Adam Oshiomhole following his failure to stop the inauguration of Bayelsa State Governor as he boasted in his reaction to Thursday’s Supreme Court judgment.

Wike said the embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his associates had made attempt to steal the mandate of Rivers’ people, but were strongly resisted.

He made this statement yesterday at the Government House, Port Harcourt. His words: “Today, they sing a song, tomorrow they sing another song. I think Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not a character that anybody should associate with.

“First of all, I have never been violent and I will never be violent. However, when you see an armed robber come to your house, will you plead with the armed robber and say please, I beg you, leave my house?

“People think that armed robbers are only those who cart away people’s money. The worst form of armed robbery is when you steal people’s mandate and just like what Oshiomhole is noted for.

“He thinks because he is in the ruling party, he can use security to steal the mandate of the people. He was taught a lesson, a bitter lesson and I want to repeat, if you come to steal our mandate, the people will respond accordingly.”

Governor Wike described Oshiomhole as a politician without character, noting that the APC National Chairman is always driven by survival instincts.

The governor maintained that Oshiomhole lacked the powers to challenge the pronouncement of the Supreme Court.

In a related development, a former President of the Trade Union Congress the (TUC), Peter Esele, also called for the sack of Adams Oshiomhole as the national chairman of APC over his poor handling of the party’s affairs.

On Thursday, Oshiomhole had said that nobody would be sworn-in as governor of Bayelsa state after the Supreme Court sacked David Lyon, the party’s candidate who was declared winner of the November governorship election in the state.

Esele said time had come to make a clear distinction between individual and institutional interests.