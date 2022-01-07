From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa popular Night Club, Voltage, based in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, has threatened to drag Marvin record and its artiste, Ayra Starr, also known as Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe to court over alleged breach of contract on a performance at the after party at the organised by the club after the One Year anniversary of the Options Lounge.

The club had since the closing days of 2021 mounted billboards in strategic areas in Yenagoa announcing that Starr would be performing at its club first anniversary of Options Lounge billed for January 5.

It was gathered that the Voltage Night club had fulfilled its part of the contract by depositing the sum of N3 million to the Marvin records but the music company reneged a few hours to the event with excuses that Starr would no longer be able to perform.

According to sources at the Voltage, this would be the second act of breach of contract attributed to a deal sealed between Mavin Records and the Voltage Night Club.

The Chief Executive officer of the Option Lounge, owners of the Voltage Night Club, Tonwerigha Oyintonbra Tombrown, who confirmed the development, stated in a statement that the Club shall seek legal redress.

“This is to inform the general public that the planned 1 (One)year anniversary of Option Lounge which was billed to hold 5th January 2022 and the after party which was to hold at club Voltage​ where Ayra StarR, a Mavin Record artist was to perform has been shifted forward to another date that will be communicated soon.

“This is due to the persistent disappointment and complete breach of contract for the second time from Ayra Starr and Marvin Record. We do not understand why Ayra Starr and Marvin Record, after agreeing on a fee which we paid in full, have consistently disregarded her fans here in Bayelsa. We have consulted our legal team and we are taking all legal mercenaries against her and Marvin Record. As a business we hold our esteemed customers very high and we cannot​disappoint them for the second time hence the need for this publication. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience that this may have caused you for the second time. Please accept our apologies”.​