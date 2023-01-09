From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Bayelsa has rescued a 12-year-old boy from child traffickers.

Checks indicated that Tobi Fred, who is from the Banigbe-Lokossa region of Cotonou, in Benin Republic, was found wandering at a checkpoint during a patrol assignment at the Yenagoa Tollgate.

According to a statement by the NIS, issued via electronic mail and signed by the State Comptroller General, Sunday James, the minor was said to have been found wandering around the checkpoint.

The NIS preliminary investigation revealed that Tobi was brought into Nigeria by one Philip who is believed to have left Nigeria.

“The boy was brought to the command for proper profiling and possible reunion with his family, the underage by name Tobi Fred is from Banigbe-Lokossa region of Cotonou, in Benin Republic”

“Investigation revealed an issue of child abandonment, the underage who does not understand English apart from his local BENINOISE language had to be helped out by an interpreter in the person of the Assistant Chairman of the BENINOISE Community in Bayelsa Mr Etienne Fred, (not related to the subject), the underage was brought into Nigeria by one Philip a BENINOISE who was said to be the uncle of the abandoned child, he is no longer in the country at the time of arrest and press time,” he said.

James disclosed that the NIS, Bayelsa Command has taken up the rehabilitation of the underage who need medical care and nourishment before handing over to the BENINOISE Community for return back to his parents at Banigbe-Lokossa, Cotonou, Benin Republic.

“The service in preparation for the 2023 election is mopping up irregular Non-Nigerians on the street of Yenagoa, after the major operation flush in September 2022, the service had decided not to relent until the state is rid of irregular migrants,” he added.