From Femi Folaranmi,Yenagoa

Operatives of a special squad of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and youths of Koluama 1 community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa have secured the release of an NSCDC operative and four contract catering staff working for Conoil.

The NSCDC operative and the oil workers were kidnapped by gunmen on December 1, at Koluama, and N25 million was demanded for their release.

The spokesman of NSCDC, Bayelsa Command, Mr Solomon Ogbere, who confirmed the release of the kidnap victims, explained that their release was due to the combined efforts of the NSCDC and members of the Koluama community.

He said considerable pressure was exerted on the kidnappers which forced the abductors to free their captives.

“Our colleague and four others abducted are back and we are still on the trail of the hoodlums who perpetrated the dastardly act. We were supported by members of the community and sister security agencies.

“The Command has always built a cordial relationship with members of communities where our men are deployed, and this helped us in this situation.

“We are still on the trail of the criminals and remain optimistic that they will be soon apprehended to face the law,” Ogbere said.

Also, a family member of one of the victims, who wished not to be named, confirmed that the abducted five people were freed in the Koluama forests, on Tuesday evening, and that no ransom was paid.

