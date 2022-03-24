The 2022 Batch ‘A’, Stream ll Corps members in Bayelsa have been cautioned to adhere to preventive measures against COVID-19 pandemic.

The Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maj.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, gave the warning on Wednesday, during the swearing-in ceremony of the corps members at the NYSC Orientation Camp Kaiama, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the D-G was represented by the NYSC Coordinator, Bayelsa, Mr Muhammed Adamu.

He maintained that the NYSC was implementing the Federal Government’s policies, hence the need to give prime importance to COVID-19 test in the camp for corps members, NYSC officials and visitors.

The D-G appealed to corps members to adhere strictly to the outlined preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic and urged them to take the vaccines immediately.

According to him, the orientation course is the first cardinal programme of NYSC, and is aimed at introducing them to the objectives and programme of the scheme.

Ibrahim said the programme was designed to equip the members for the tasks of the service year through lessons on the cardinal programmes, leadership coaching paramilitary drills and other physical trainings.

He said that the scheme was a platform for kick-starting various activities that would enable them realise their potential and attain individual feats.

“As you are already aware, one of the major objectives of NYSC is the promotion of national unity and integration.

“This informed your deployment away from your states of origin and your assemblage here from diverse ethnic, religious and socio-economic backgrounds.

“This policy will not only offer you the opportunity for broader understanding of the country.

“It will also entrench the culture of working together in an atmosphere filled with friendship, peace, harmony and shared vision of a great and prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

The D-G urged the new corps members to distance themselves from cultism, drug abuse, fake news and other social vices.

Ibrahim said the oath of allegiance taken by corps members was significant and expected to guide their conduct in the service year.

He implored them to avail themselves of the opportunities for self-employment offered through the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme.

The D-G also urged them to familiarise themselves with the provisions of NYSC Act and the NYSC Bye-laws.

He further implored them to sustain the high level of discipline and enthusiasm demonstrated so far, especially by remaining compliant with the camp rules and regulations. (NAN)