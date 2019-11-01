The report of a study undertaken by the Bayelsa State Oil and Environmental Commission, detailing the widespread environmental degradation from oil companies’ activities in the state will be unveiled to the public today.

To this end, officials of the commission will be visiting Bayelsa State from November 1-2 to meet with International Oil Companies (IOCs) and thereafter, present an interim report to the Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr Seriake Dickson.

The interim report, which will be presented by the Commission’s Chair, the Archbishop of York, Mr John Setamu, outlines what the Commission has observed and the information gathered from interaction with various communities over the last seven months.

The Commission will also make a public announcement to various communities and the media in Bayelsa State with a view to creating awareness ahead of the formal public presentation of the report which will be formally published in 2020.