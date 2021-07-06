Bayelsa Oil Company Ltd (BOCL), has faulted media report that the Federal Government has awarded its oilfield, Atala Field (OML 46) to new investors.

In a press statement signed by Bello Akpoku, Bayelsa Oil Company Limited (BOCL) and its Joint Venture Partners, notably, Hardy Oil Nigeria Limited and Century Exploration Company Limited, faulted a national newspaper publication of June 29, 2021 with the caption “FG Approves Award of Bayelsa Oilfied to New Owners”.

The statement noted that the said publication was false and intended to mislead the public, noting that the Management of Bayelsa Oil Company Limited (BOCL), on behalf of itself and the JV Partners of Atala Marginal Field in OML46, wishes to bring to the notice of the general public and the Ijaw nation in particular, that the information in the publication was patently false, misleading and laced with criminal intent by the sponsors of the publication.”

Setting the record straight, the statement pointed out that, “the referenced publication was based on a letter written by Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on the 28th of February, 2021, with reference number DPR/1160/A/Vol.11/144 to the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, seeking the Minister’s approval for DPR to assign the Atala Marginal Field (in OML46) to Halkin Exploration and Production Limited (Halkin).

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.