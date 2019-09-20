Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives member, representing Nembe/Brass federal constituency, Israel Sunny-Goli, has boasted that the outcome of November 16 governorship election will shock Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Goli, in an interview, said those insisting that Bayelsa is a traditional PDP state where APC cannot win are oblivious of the reality on ground due to the alleged abject poverty the PDP government has subjected Bayelsans to.

He said PDP has nothing to convince the people to vote for its candidate.

“On November 16, PDP will get the shocker at the poll. APC would not only come out victorious, it will, with a landslide victory. What is PDP going to use to campaign. After eight years, they could not provide streetlights for the people. It has been constructing the only expressway for eight years. Mark it today; APC will give PDP a shocker,” he said.

On the choice of the APC standard-bearer, David Lyon and his running mate, Degi Eremienyo, Sunny-Goli urged Bayelsans to vote for the pair as they would use their disposition and patriotic zeal to serve the interest of Bayelsans.

The lawmaker, who decried high level of insecurity and relative poverty in the state, lamented that the Governor Seriake Dickson government is insensitive to the plight of Bayelsans.