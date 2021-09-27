From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The outrage over the death of Goodluck Oviekeme, an undergraduate of the Niger Delta University (NDU), Wilberforce Island, Amassoma, Bayelsa State, took a new dimension, yesterday, as youths of Biogbolo imposed a partial lockdown on Yenagoa, the state capital.

Also, an attempt by some persons to evacuate his corpse from the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa, was thwarted by the police and the hospital security team.

Oviekeme and five others were arrested by Operation Puff Adder, over a robbery incident and attack on a patrol team during which a police officer, Inspector Ugbotor Sunday, was fatally injured and his rifle carted away.

The outrage in Yenagoa followed an announcement by the Bayelsa State Police Command, at the weekend, that Oviekeme was rushed to the hospital and died, prompting the Commissioner of Police, Echeng E. Echeng, to call for a probe into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Investigations revealed that aggrieved youths of Biogbolo, joined by youths of Opolo, Epie- Atissa youths and members of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), barricade both sides of the Melford Okilo road and Isaac Boro Expressway.

The action forced many commuters and motorists to be stranded as the youths refused to open the barricade, insisting on the release of the other youths arrested and disclosure of how Oviekeme died in police custody.

The father of the deceased, Mr Oviekeme, faulted the claims of the police that his son was the mastermind of an armed robbery and attack on a police patrol team.

He said that looking at his corpse, it was clear that he was tortured to death by those who arrested him.

It took the intervention of senior government officials to prevail on the youths to dismantle the barricade, yesterday morning, with a firm promise that the government would ensure the cause of Oviekeme’s death is unraveled.

Meanwhile, the police have confirmed attempts by some persons to ‘steal’ the corpse of the deceased from the FMC.

Findings revealed that the strange men, including a senior police officer and a member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly that came for the corpse, arrived in a SUV with plate number PF 8025 C, at about midnight, but were accosted by men of Operation Puff Adder, operatives of anti-cultism squad and the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Operations.

“At about midnight on Saturday, there was an attempt to steal the corpse of the deceased, but it was foiled by vigilant security men,” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has directed immediate investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of Goodluck Oviekeme.

Governor Diri also directed that an autopsy be conducted, today, with representatives of the late youth’s family, the police and the state government present.

Yesterday, while speaking at a thanksgiving service to mark Nigeria’s 61st independence and the 25th anniversary of Bayelsa State’s creation at the King of Glory Chapel, Government House, Yenagoa, governor Diri said the Bayelsa State Special Committee on Security, SWAT and Human Rights, constituted during the #EndSARS saga should commence immediate sitting to investigate and unravel the circumstances of the youth’s death.

His Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, in a statement, quoted the governor as assuring that anyone found culpable would be punished according to law.

He called on the youths in the state to maintain the prevailing peace, adding that his administration was aware of pockets of infractions and that those responsible would be brought to book.

While imploring the youths to desist from criminal acts, the Bayelsa helmsman advised security agents to be professional in the conduct of their duties and avoid extra-judicial killing of citizens they are supposed to protect.

The committee, which is chaired by the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, would commence sitting tomorrow.

It has also called for memoranda, between tomorrow and Friday this week, from members of the public, on any issue bordering on police brutality in the state.

