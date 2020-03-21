Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, yesterday announced the closure of all public and private schools with effect from Thursday, March 26 as part of measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus infection, which causes COVID-19 disease that has become pandemic.

The governor, who stated this in a statewide broadcast also prohibited all public gatherings above 50 persons with effect from tomorrow.

The governor’s Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted Senator Diri as saying the gatherings included religious worship centres and nightclubs.

He said the government had set up a multi-sectoral task force charged with the responsibility of coordinating and implementing the state’s response to the pandemic.

Diri, who advised members of the public to eschew rumour and panic, urged them to make inquiries about the COVID-19 in the state by using the designated call centres. The contact phone lines are 08039216821, 07019304970 and 08151693570.

In a related development, the Oyo State government has declared an emergency and ordered the immediate closure of schools. It also inaugurated emergency operation centres, among other measures.

Governor Seyi Makinde, who addressed newsmen late on Friday, after the inaugural meeting of the State’s COVID-19 Task Force, held at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, said that schools in the state would remain closed till after the Easter celebrations.

The governor also declared that the state remained fully committed to the prevention, curtailment and control of the disease.