Femi Folaranmi,Yenagoa

Amid alleged reports of nocturnal meetings to defect to the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC) over the outcome of the Bayelsa governorship election, 16 lawmakers of 19 elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) led by the Speaker, Rt Hon Monday Obolo Bobou have passed a vote of confidence on Governor Henry Seriake Dickson.

Incidentally among the three PDP members absent are those who have been fingered as being the arrow-heads of defection moves as parts of jostling for the position of Speaker.

There have been reports of top ranking members of the House from PDP reaching out to APC leaders in the state to pledge their loyalty and expressed willingness to work with the Governor- Elect, Chief David Lyon.

Bobou In an interview with newsmen in Yenagoa, said that the Assembly has enjoyed unbroken stability and cohesion for almost eight years under the leadership of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson.

The Speaker along with 15 members also denied speculation making the rounds that some members are planning to defect from the ruling PDP to other political parties.

He said the House of Assembly has had a robust partnership for almost eight years working with the executive arm of government led by Governor Dickson in the development of the state.

Rt. Hon Obolo-Bobou explained that three members of the party were absent at the meeting due to other official engagements in the interest of the state.

He assured the people of the state that the House of Assembly was committed to ensuring that the Restoration Government finish strong by February 14, 2020.

“We have a sacred mandate as legislators with our people, the people of Bayelsa State, which we will continue to do. We’ve had about eight years of very effective administration by the Restoration Government, ably led by the Governor and we the legislature have given the needed legislative backing to project and programs of this administration. The seedlings we watered during the dry season have grown to fruit barring plants, and we’ve all enjoyed those fruits. We are here to assure the people of Bayelsa State that as part of the Restoration government, as lawmakers who have worked with this government, we are here standing tall side by side with the Governor, to finish strong with him” he said

Also, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Abraham Ngobere and the member representing Yenagoa 2, Hon. Ebiwou Koku-Obiyai, said the members are committed to serve the people who elected them.