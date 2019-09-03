Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A Bayelsa High Court on Tuesday declined to bar the recently elected local government chairmen and their councillors from participating in the ongoing governorship primary election of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Justice Eberiyin Omukoro, in his ruling on the two suits filed seeking to stop the defendants as statutory delegates, said the claimants have no locus standi to institute the case.

According to the judge, the court lacks jurisdiction to hear the suit as the issue for determination is “political, domestic and ultra vires“, which informed his decision to strike out the two cases.

The counsel to the defendants, Mr Chuka Uguru, commended the judge for giving a fair judgement.

Counsel to the claimants Mr Fedude Zimughan also commended the judgement on the fairness of the court but, however, appealed for a level playing field for all the aspirants and urged all parties not do anything that would foment political tensions.

Uguru, in an interview, said the implication of the judgement is that the court declined to dabble into a political matter, which means the recently elected chairmen , vice chairmen and councillors are all allowed to participate in the PDP governorship primary election.