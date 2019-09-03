Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Nigerian Police Force and suspected political thugs have on Monday engaged in a shoot-out near Izonwari House, Sani Abacha road, venue for the accreditation of delegates to the People Democratic Party(PDP) governorship primary election in Bayelsa State.

Eye-witness account said a bullet hit a young boy who had been rushed to the Federal Medical Centre(FMC) Yenagoa.

According to investigations the hoodlums sporting the campaign shirts of one of the governorship aspirants had attempted to disrupt the accreditation with sporadic shooting but a combined team of the police, DSS, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp repelled them.

The suspected hoodlums regrouped and began another shooting forcing journalists and observers to scamper for safety.

Security operatives are also investigating the detonation of dynamite at the Old House Assembly road.

A security source said the two incidents are linked to the PDP primaries.

Meanwhile the Chairman of the governorship primary election committee, Governor Dickson Darius Ishaku had assured all aspirants of a free credible and transparent primary election.