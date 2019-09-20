Sunday Ani

Bayelsa State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said former senator representing Bayelsa East, Nimi Barigha Amange, did not defect from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress as falsely claimed.

State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Moses Cleopas, said in a statement yesterday, that Amange ceased to be a member of the ruling party in the state shortly before the February 23 National Assembly elections when he defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) when he failed to secure the senatorial ticket for Bayelsa East.

Cleopas said Amange’s claim that he defected from the PDP to the APC because of Governor Dickson’s style of leadership was an unfortunate, mischievous attempt to create the false impression of an implosion within a party that is stable.

“The PDP in the state knows those who are genuine members. Amange is not one of us and he should desist from misinforming the public with the intent to cause mischief.”

Cleopas said the Bayelsa State chapter of the PDP was too strong to be bothered by a false defection masterminded by people who are troubled by the strong internal cohesion within the party.