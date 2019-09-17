Peoples Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State has constituted a nine-member committee to reconcile aggrieved members.

The reconciliation panel is coming on the heels of the recent primary election where Douye Diri emerged as candidate of the party for the November 16 governorship election.

Diri defeated 20 other aspirants in a keenly contested primary.

Chairman of the party, Cleopas Moses, said in a statement that the committee will be inaugurated tomorrow by Governor Seriake Dickson.

Moses said there was need to carry all members of the party along and ensure its unity ahead of the governorship election.

The committee will be chaired by Inatimi Rufus-Spiff with a former secretary to the State Government, Gideon Ekeuwei, as secretary.

Other members are Emmanuel Diffa, Bright Erewari-Igbeta, Darius Obiene, George Okirien, Israel Igbori, Solomon Agwanagha and Millionaire Asangba.

Meanwhilwe, the party chairman said the All Progressives Congress (APC) lacks the capacity and a marketable candidate to win the governorship election in the state.

His words: “The APC cannot and does not have the capacity to win in Bayelsa. It does not have a marketable governorship candidate that Bayelsans will accept and support.”