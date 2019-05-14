Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The government and people of Bayelsa State have pleaded with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to shift the governorship election scheduled for November 2, saying that the date clashes with the state’s thanksgiving day.

Making the appeal when a high-powered delegation visited the chairman of the Commission in Abuja on Tuesday, deputy governor John Jonah pleaded with the Commission that the November 2 thanksgiving day has been set aside and celebrated for seven years.

The deputy governor asked with the Commission to select any other day other than November 2 to enable the indigenes of the state celebrate their thanksgiving day, expressing fears that conducting the election on November 2 will affect voter turnout.

Responding, INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu acknowledged receipt of a letter from the Bayelsa State government shortly after the release of the time table for the Bayelsa and Kogi state elections by the Commission, promising to deliberate on their appeal and respond on Friday later in the week.