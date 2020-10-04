Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

As part of efforts to stimulate the local economy, Bayelsa State Government has said that it would pay more attention to women empowerment through its small businesses development programmes.

Deputy Governor of the state, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo disclosed this at the weekend when a delegation of Ekeremor Local Government Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Women in Politics paid him a visit in Government House, Yenagoa.

A statement by his spokesperson, Mr. Doubara Atasi, quoted the deputy governor, as saying the state government had put in place effective measures to commence the disbursement of soft loans to indigenes, particularly women.

He explained that though empowerment schemes such as the ongoing ‘Diri Boost’ was conceptualised to impact youths and men, priority would, however, be given to women.

He said the government transferred women empowerment projects from the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Empowerment to Women Affairs to ensure effective and efficient coordination.

Ewhrudjakpo said the loan facility was targeted at promoting the development of small and medium scale businesses as well as engender agricultural production in the state.

“You know that when you empower the woman, you empower a nation because mothers are key to whatever we do. They give birth to the children and also manage their husbands,” he said.