The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested 25 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and cultists, recovering arms and ammunition from their hideouts. The Commissioner of Police, Mr Mike Okoli, “Upon my arrival in Bayelsa State, I visited all the flash points with my management team.

“The command has mapped out strategies on how to tackle the criminals. I have sent strong signal to the criminals to leave the state as I am determined to make the state too hot for them. I have directed detectives to go after the hoodlums. We are going to show them the way to Correction Centres.

“Police operatives arrested 15 suspected armed robbers. They robbed their victims of their valuable items in Yenagoa. Detectives also arrested 12 suspected cultists involved in armed robbery. They initiated their victims forcing them to be members of Viking Confraternity, Greenlander and Black Axes. Detectives raided some black spots and recovered their sophisticated weapons including charms.

“Seven suspected kidnappers were arrested foiling many attempts to kidnap victims after given them hot chase in Yenagoa. They abandoned their ammunition and escaped with bullets wounds. There have been constant raids on the hideouts of criminals. Some of the criminals abandoned their hideouts and escaped.

“I have lectured my officers to shun corruption. They should imbibe the IGP Mohammed Adamu’s vision, of community policing and professionalism in their job. I had a meeting with the stakeholders on the need to provide useful information on criminals and criminals’ activities in their community.

“The command is working together with the human rights groups and advocates to ensure a cordial work relationship. I have warned my officers not to involve themselves in victimizing or threatening members of the public.

“The Nigeria Police Act is there to guide them. The duty of a sound police officer is to investigate, arrest and charge suspect to court.”