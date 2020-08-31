Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The authorities of the Bayelsa State Command have commenced investigations into the murder of Hon. Karma Agagowei, the Councillor representing Ward 6 in Sagbama Legislative council.

Agagowei and one of his political associates were on Saturday attacked by suspected assassins who pumped bullets that killed him.

His political associate however escaped with multiple machete cuts and is recuperating in a private hospital.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Asinim Butwats in a statement issued in Yenagoa said a Police team has already commenced investigations to bring the killers to book.

“On 29 August, 2020, six unknown gunmen accosted a tricycle conveying the deceased Hon, shot him on the chest and took to their heels. The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

“The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State CP Mike Okoli led a team of detectives to the scene and also visited and consoled the family of the deceased. Investigation is ongoing to unravel the motive behind the unfortunate incident.”

Meanwhile the Chairman of Ekeremor Local Government Council, Perekeme Bertola has condemned the murder of Agagowei.

Bertola in a statement he issued called on security agents to fish out his killers and make them face justice.

“I received the sad news of the gruesome killing of Hon. Karma Agagowei by gunmen with disbelief and shock. It is dastardly and I call on security agents to thoroughly investigate it and bring the perpetrators to face justice.

“It is most unfortunate that the promising life of the young legislator representing Ward 6, who was already building an enviable path in public service for the betterment of his constituents, was brutally cut short by unknown gunmen.”