From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Forty-Five suspects have been paraded by the Bayelsa Police Command for various offences ranging from armed robbery and arson to rape, murder and cultism.

According to the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mike Okoli, the suspects were arrested in different parts of the state.

Five of the suspects were arrested for their involvement in last month’s invasion of the country home of the former Governor of the State, Hon Seriake Dickson, during which a police inspector was killed in Toru Orua Community of Sagbama Local Government Area.

The suspects stated that they had planned the invasion after they were told that some money was hidden at a church close to the house.

A 41-year-old married man and staff of the Bayelsa State Ministry of Education from Ekeremor Town in Ekeremor Local Government Area were arrested over the alleged rape of a 25-years-old woman who had just completed her National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) year.

Commissioner Okoli, while parading the suspects, noted that though crime and criminality cannot be totally eradicated in the country, the police are on top of their game to curb and arrest perpetrators of such offences.

He said due to intelligence gathering and discreet investigations, the police arrested the five suspects that invaded the home of Governor Dickson.

The Commissioner said that though the suspects confessed to the planning of the invasion, they denied that they carried out the attack. ‘We will arraign them in court and allow the court to determine their fate and tell the court who carried out the invasion and killing of the inspector,’ he said.

Police Commissioner Okoli also announced that the State Police Command will diligently prosecute culprits involved in rape and child sexual abuse cases.

On the suspect arrested for rape, Okoli said investigations showed that the suspect promised his victim marriage and lured her to his friend’s house, that ‘he threatened to kill her and had forceful carnal knowledge of her despite her plea for mercy.’

Speaking on the cult leaders arrested, Okoli confirmed the arrest of two leaders of fierce rival groups known as the Greenlanders and Bobos.

According to him, one Finidi Aaron, who is identified as leader of the Bobos cult gang and Richard Derigha, the leader of the Greenlanders, have been arrested.

They are both alleged to have been involved in numerous killings in the Yenagoa metropolis, including the invasion of the office of the telecoms giant MTN, and the killing of one of its customer.