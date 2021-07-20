From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a suspect believed to be part of the gang that killed the clan chairman of the Movement for the Survival of the Ijaw Ethnic Nationality (MOSIEND), Comrade Big Joe.

Big Joe was said to gone to a local money transfer outlet on Sunday July 18 at about 7 am when some suspected cultists accosted shooting him dead and escaped with the cash he went to collect.

His death had infuriated members of MOSEIND as they made it clear to the Police to find the killers or they would launched investigation and apprehend those who killed one of their leaders.

Investigations revealed that the Swali Vigilante group in conjunction with the Police were able to arrest one of the suspects, who was already on his way out of Yenagoa. He has since made useful confession to the Police.

A Police source said a manhunt is already on for the remaining members of the gang hiding within the state and looking for way to escape Yenagoa.

The Chairman, MOSEIND Central Zone, Mr Taribolou Ogboriyo and the publicity secretary, Emmanuel Tonye Isaac in a statement commended the Police for the arrest and urged them to arrest others responsible for the murder of Big Joe.

According to the statement the prosecution of the suspects is to serve as deterrent gor other criminal elements.

The statement reads: ”The leadership of MOSIEND Central Zone wishes to commend The Commissioner of Police – Bayelsa State Command and The Swali vigilantes for their swift and prompt response in arresting one of the culprits who participated in the gruesome murder of Comr Big J during the weekend with the aim of apprehending other suspects who seems to be on the run. We are appealing to the Police Command to remain relentless in making sure every culprit of this gruesome act are all brought to book and face the full weight of the law.

“This will go forward in making sure that crime of such magnitude should not be entertained in our society and should be addressed in a manner that will serve as a lesson to others. The essence of human life is sacred and should be valued by all. We should abstain from the business of fighting and incurring hurt on our fellow Ijaw man despite our various compositions.”

They appealed to the residents of the central zone to go about their lawful businesses and give useful information that’ll aid the security agencies in fishing out elements of destruction for the purpose of tranquillity.