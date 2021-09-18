From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Two suspected kidnappers have been arrested in Adagbabiri community in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

According to investigations, the vigilante group received a tip-off of a group of kidnappers in the community preparing to launch an attack and prompted informed the Police.

The vigilantes led the police to the house where the suspected kidnappers were said to be perfecting their plans.

Sources said the suspects, realising that their cover had been blown, attempted to escape and in the process of them was said to have used a dagger to stab two policemen and a vigilante.

While some vigilantes are said to have escaped, two were arrested.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident said the suspects are currently undergoing interrogation.

‘Operatives of Sagbama Divisional Police Station in collaboration with community youths and vigilante members of Adagbabiri community of Sagbama Local Government Area have arrested two suspected kidnappers.

‘The suspects, namely Odulima Igbogiri of Okogbie community and Moses Joshua of Ahoada Town, both in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State, were arrested at Adagbabiri while planning to kidnap someone in the community. The suspects stabbed two police officers and one community youth while resisting arrest. The injured officers are responding to treatment at the Sagbama General hospital. The suspects are undergoing interrogation. Investigation is ongoing,’ the police spokesman stated.

