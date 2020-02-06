Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old man, Monday Uwen for the murder of his wife.

Uwen a resident of Aparama fishing camp in Okumbiri, Akassa, Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State was said to have strangled his wife, Blessing Menaboo over allegations of infidelity.

According to investigation the suspect after committing the act buried her lifeless body in a shallow grave in their kitchen.

Sources said neighbours and friends after got worried when the deceased was not seen outside and it prompted them to ask questions before her body was discovered.

Umew was immediately apprehended and after interrogation by the Police, he confessed to the crime.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Asinim Butswat confirmed the incident and said investigations are on-going.

“Investigations has commenced into the murder of one Blessing Menabo a resident of Aparama Fishing Camp, Okumbiri Town, Akassa, Brass Local Government, Bayelsa State. The deceased was allegedly by her husband one Monday Uwem at the residence at Aparama Fishing camp and buried her body in a shallow grave in the kitchen. The suspect who confessed to the crime was arrested and detained for further interrogation and investigation”