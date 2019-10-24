Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has alerted the United States and the United Kingdom about plans by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to collude with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rig the November 16 governorship election in the state.

Senator Diri also raised concerns over intelligence reports indicating that the main opposition party was planning to intimidate voters and unleash violence during the election.

Diri spoke in Yenagoa after separate meetings with officials of the US Embassy and the British High Commission.

The US delegation was led by the Consul General, Claire Pierangelo while the Second Secretary (Political), Mr. Sarabjit Singh, led the British High Commission team.

Director, Media and Publicity Committee of the PDP Campaign Council, Dr. Jonathan Obuebite, in a press release, quoted Diri as saying that the APC is not planning for a free, fair and transparent election but rather plotting to intimidate, threaten and kill voters.

“They are planning to collude with INEC to undermine democracy in our state. All that we hear is that the APC already has the result sheets, which will be filled in and that INEC will only announce those results already written. We also hear that the APC will use the military as they did in Rivers State during the governorship election where soldiers were drafted in to intimidate voters and a lot of people were killed.”