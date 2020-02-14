Romanus Ugwu, Abuja



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued certificate of return to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Bayelsa State governorship election, Douye Diri, declaring him winner of the poll.

Announcing the winner, the commission’s chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, said that he scored the highest number of valid votes cast during the poll, with a total votes of 143,172 out of the 146,999.

He also announced that having met the 2/3 constitutional spread required with a margin deference that concluded the poll at first ballot, the PDP candidate had been declared winner.

Responding shortly after issuing him certificate of return by National Commissioner, Barr May Agbamuche-Mbu, Diri said that it was victory for the judiciary and democracy in Nigeria.

“As you are aware, the Supreme Court of Nigeria on Thursday delivered a judgement in a pre-election suit on the Bayelsa State govemorship election held on November 16, 2019.

“The Commission has received the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgement of the apex court which disqualified the deputy governorship candidate and vitiated the joint ticket of the party earlier declared winner in the election.

“The court also ordered the commission to ‘…declare as winner of the govemorship election in Bayelsa State the candidate with the highest number of lawful votes cast with the requisite constitutional (or geographical spread)”.